Gossip column: Laporte, Giroud, Aubameyang, Dzeko, Eder, Salah

Manchester City want Aymeric Laporte and are considering meeting Athletic Bilbao's £60m release clause for the 23-year-old French centre-back. (El Chiriguito via the Sun)

Borussia Dortmund are demanding Arsenal's France striker Olivier Giroud, 31, in part exchange for Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, - or they will put the deal off until the summer. (Mirror)

Chelsea are deliberating over whether or not to break their own transfer policy of not paying transfer fees for outfield players aged over 30, to sign Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko, 31, from Roma. Antonio Conte's side could complete a double deal for Dzeko and Roma's Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 23, for £44m. (Telegraph)

Or Chelsea will pay £50m for the pair. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace have opened talks with Inter Milan over an £8.5m deal for Italy forward Eder, 31. (Mail)

Newcastle are set to secure the loan signing of Chelsea's Brazilian winger Kenedy, 21, in the next 24 hours. Mail)

Real Madrid are lining up a summer swoop for Liverpool's Egyptianforward Mohamed Salah, 25, according to the president of the Egyptian FA. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle are working on a deal to bring Atletico Madrid's French striker Kevin Gameiro, 30, to St James' Park. (Express)

England and West Ham striker Andy Carroll, 29, is out for three months after having surgery on his broken foot. (Telegraph)

The Hammers remain keen to sign Lyon's French midfielder Clement Grenier, 27. (Inside Futbol)

Concerns over Fabian Delph's fitness mean Manchester City are looking at signing Shakhtar Donetsk's 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Fred now rather than waiting until next summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Brazil winger Lucas Moura, 25, a target for Tottenham, says he is "not happy" at Paris St-Germain. (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says the return of English winger Junior Stanislas, 28, and Norway striker Joshua King, 26, from injury is like having two new signings. (Bournemouth Echo)

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been spotted in Dortmund as he attempts to finalise a deal for Borussia Dortmund and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28. (Express)

Roma's sporting director Monchi has refused to rule out the prospect of Chelsea signing both Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko, 31, and 23-year-old Brazilian defender Emerson Palmieri. (Metro)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has told the club he will not discuss extending his contract until after the January transfer window. (Telegraph)

Chelsea could still sign Peter Crouch, despite new Stoke City boss Paul Lambert insisting his 36-year-old English striker is not for sale. (Independent)

Burnley's English forward Ashley Barnes, 28, is now a target for Blues boss Antonio Conte in his search for a new frontman. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United will be concerned after Athletic Bilbao's 23-year-old goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga rejected the chance to join Real Madrid, meaning the La Liga giants could again target the Red Devils' fellow Spain international David de Gea, 27. (Mirror)