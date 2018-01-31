Gossip column: Blind, Klaassen, Benitez, Slimani, Amadou, Debuchy, Markovic

Roma have been in contact with Manchester United regarding 27-year-old Netherlands defender Daley Blind. (Mirror)

Manchester City will have to pay £70m to sign Leicester City and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 26. (Star)

Serie A leaders Napoli have opened talks with Everton in an attempt to sign Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen, 24, on loan until the end of the season. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has held talks with owner Mike Ashley and remains "hopeful" of making a signing before the transfer window shuts. (Mirror)

But Benitez insists his position is unlikely to change even if late moves for targets such as Leicester's Algeriastriker Islam Slimani, 29, and Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala fail. (Northern Echo)

Everton are close to signing 26-year-old France defender Mangala on loan.(Sky Sports)

Arsenal will allow French defender Mathieu Debuchy, 32, to join Saint-Etienne on a free transfer. (L'Equipe - in French)

West Ham have approached Lille over the signing of their captain Ibrahim Amadou. Crystal Palace have already made two bids for the 24-year-old French defender. (Sky Sports)

Wolfsburg are trying to persuade Liverpool's Serbia winger Lazar Markovic, 23, to join them rather than Premier League side Swansea. (Mail)

Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria, 20, is set to join Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season with fellow Englishman, 22-year-old defender Lloyd Jones, poised to make a permanent move to Luton Town. (Liverpool Echo)

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of forward Tyler Roberts from West Brom in a deal worth up to £4m. The 19-year-old Welshman has six months left on his contract. (Mail)

Swansea are in advanced talks with West Ham to bring Ghana forward Andre Ayew, 28, back to the Liberty Stadium, but are holding off including South Korea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, 29, in the move. (Wales Online)

Bordeaux are in talks with Norwegian side Rosenborg to sign former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner. The 30-year-old Denmark international could sign an initial loan deal with the French club. (Talksport)

Plans have been announced to make a film of the life of former Everton striker Dixie Dean, with Toby Kebbell in line to play lead role. (Liverpool Echo)

Great Britain could have a women's football team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after the four home nations reached an agreement. (Mail)

Liverpool and England defender Nathaniel Clyne, 26, has made a cameo appearance on reality television show Love & Hip Hop: Miami. (Mail)

West Ham want to fine French defender Arthur Masuaku more than the standard two weeks' wages for spitting at an opponent. The Hammers are frustrated the rules prevent them from doing so instantly without consultation with players' union, the PFA. (Mirror)

After signing French defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao, Manchester City's 'annual defence spending' has exceeded the actual annual military defence budgets of 52 countries. (i News)

Tottenham would only let striker Fernando Llorente join Chelsea if they made a significant profit on the £14m they paid Swansea to sign the Spaniard in September. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea will refuse any bid from Manchester City for 27-year-old Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard - even if Pep Guardiola's side offer to break the world record transfer fee of £200m. (Telegraph)

West Brom are leading the chase for 27-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Germany forward Andre Schurrle, who is also wanted by West Ham. (Teamtalk)

Juventus are confident they will be able to sign 24-year-old Liverpool and Germany midfielder Emre Can, who is out of contract in the summer, on a free transfer. (Mail)