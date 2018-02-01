Gossip column: Evans, Mahrez, Blind, Alaba, Amadou, Aubameyang

Arsenal failed with a late £12m bid for Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, with West Brom also resisting interest from Manchester City and Everton for the 30-year-old. (Express and Star)

Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez, 26, is "depressed" that a proposed move to Manchester City was stopped by his club, says a friend of the Algeria winger. (Sky Sports)

The Foxes forward went AWOL before his club's Premier League game with Everton on Wednesday night. (Mirror)

And the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year will hold talks with Leicester manager Claude Puel later this week about his reintegration into the Foxes' squad. (Telegraph)

Crystal Palace made an offer worth up to £16m for French defender Ibrahim Amadou, but Lille refused to sell the 24-year-old. (Sky Sports)

The Lille captain arrived in London to try to finalise a move to the Eagles. (Croydon Advertiser)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says the futures of five players in the squad that beat Leicester 2-1 at Goodison Park were in doubt on deadline day. (Liverpool Echo)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is "really happy to join Miki in the team" after being reunited with former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Arsenal, 18 months after they last played together. (Daily Mail)

Roma ended their interest in Manchester United's Daley Blind after the Old Trafford club demanded a permanent deal for the 27-year-old Netherlands defender. (Express)

Charlton manager Karl Robinson has admitted he was ready to sell centre-back Ezri Konsa, 20, but none of the interested clubs met their valuation of the Englishman. (South London Press & Mercury)

Barcelona are targeting a move for Bayern Munich's David Alaba, 25. The club's technical secretary Robert Fernandez is understood to have asked president Josep Maria Bartomeu to find the funds for the Austria left-back. (AS)

Rio Ferdinand claims he spotted Tottenham's new signing Lucas Moura on their team coach at Wembley after the Brazilian winger completed his move to North London from Paris St-Germain. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has held talks with owner Mike Ashley and remains "hopeful" of making a signing before the transfer window shuts. (Mirror)

But Benitez insists his position is unlikely to change even if late moves for targets such as Leicester's Algeria striker Islam Slimani, 29, and Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala fail. (Northern Echo)

Arsenal will allow French defender Mathieu Debuchy, 32, to join Saint-Etienne on a free transfer. (L'Equipe - in French)

West Ham have approached Lille over the signing of their captain Ibrahim Amadou. Crystal Palace have already made two bids for the 24-year-old French defender. (Sky Sports)