Olympic rowing gold medallist Phelan Hill tells BBC Look East athletes are "just thrown out into the world" after retirement.

More than half of former professional sportspeople have had concerns about their mental or emotional wellbeing since retiring, according to a new survey.

Saskia Clark, who also won gold at Rio in 2016, talks about her challenges after giving up sport.

READ MORE: Retired athletes tell the BBC they "lose their identity" when they finish playing sport