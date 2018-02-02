Gossip column: Kane, De Gea, Courtois, Koeman, Morelos, Nainggolan

Tottenham are prepared to sell England striker Harry Kane, 24, to Real Madrid as long as it is done with little fuss and they receive 200m euros (£176m). (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Former Everton and Southampton manager Ronald Koeman will be named the new coach of the Netherlands next Friday. The 54-year-old Dutchman has been out of work since he was sacked by Everton in October. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will only sell Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, 27, to Real Madrid if Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, travels in the opposite direction. (Daily Express via Diario Gol)

De Gea is one of four goalkeepers under consideration at Real Madrid. Chelsea's 25-year-old Belgian Thibaut Courtois, Atletico Madrid and Slovenia stopper Jan Oblak, 25, and AC Milan's 18-year-old Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma are seen as potential alternatives to David De Gea. (Goal.com)

Wigan manager Paul Cook has joked he hid former Manchester United striker Nick Powell's phone on transfer deadline day in order to keep him at the club. The 23-year-old Englishman was the subject of two bids from Brighton. (Wigan Today)

Why football consumes Poch Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino on football, family and pressure

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson says his old club should have sold Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, 21, following reports they turned down an £8m bid from Chinese club Beijing Renhe. (BBC Sportscene)

Roma and Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan, 29, says he could spend his entire career at the club. He has been linked with Chelsea in the past. (Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia)

Crystal Palace intend to keep their pre-match cheerleaders despite Formula 1 and the Professional Darts Corporation deciding to end their relationship with 'grid girls' and 'walk-on girls'. (Daily Mail)

West Brom have asked supporters to arrive early ahead of their game against Southampton on Saturday as they plan to pay tribute to Cyrille Regis from 14:00 GMT. (West Brom official website)

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has been denied entry to the USA after he insulted Donald Trump. (Daily Mail)

Back pages

Best of Friday's gossip

West Ham missed out on Algeria striker Islam Slimani, 29, because Leicester refused to deal with Karren Brady after the Hammers vice-chair made comments in a newspaper about the Foxes' sacking of former manager Claudio Ranieri. Slimani has gone on loan to Newcastle. (Guardian)

Manchester United will prioritise signing a midfielder this summer to help get the best out of France international Paul Pogba, 24. (Mail)

Arsenal will revisit a deal for Brazilian forward Malcom, 20, from Bordeaux in the summer, and could target Atletico Madrid and Slovenia keeper Jan Oblak, 25, as a replacement for 35-year-old Czech Petr Cech. (Evening Standard)

Leicester and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 26, is facing a £200,000 fine as he continues to be absent from training after his proposed move to Manchester City fell through. (Mirror)

Manchester United want Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to take over once Jose Mourinho leaves Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Celtic rejected a late enquiry from Crystal Palace on deadline day about the availability of French striker Moussa Dembele, 21. (Scottish Sun)