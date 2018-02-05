Gossip column: Aubameyang, Sanchez, Kane, Hart, Zaha

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has accused Arsenal's new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of "withholding performances" while the 28-year-old Gabon forward tried to push his transfer to the Gunners through. (Mirror)

Everton striker Wayne Rooney, 32, says Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, is the "perfect player" for Manchester United, because of his "aggression, passion and desire". (Express)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says being released by Arsenal at the age of eight is the "best thing that ever happened to me". (London Evening Standard)

England goalkeeper Joe Hart is wanted by Chelsea if their 25-year-old Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois moves to Real Madrid. Hart, 30, is currently on loan at West Ham from Manchester City. (Sun)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha will see a knee specialist after suffering an injury in his side's 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Sunday. The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international is expected to be out of action for at least four weeks. (Guardian)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha will see a knee specialist after suffering an injury in his side's 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Sunday. The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international is expected to be out of action for at least four weeks. (Guardian)

Zaha and Palace boss Roy Hodgson have been shortlisted for awards at this year's London Football Awards. (Croydon Advertiser)

Manchester United are set to do battle with Liverpool and Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old American winger Christian Pulisic. (Bild - in German)

Manchester United will also meet with fans after manager Jose Mourinho's complaints about their silence in the win against Huddersfield on Saturday. (Star)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has assured 31-year-old Belgian captain Vincent Kompany he still has a part to play in their quadruple pursuit. (Manchester Evening News)

Italy have conceded defeat in their attempts to convince Chelsea coach Antonio Conte to become their manager for a second time. (London Evening Standard)

Former Everton boss Ronald Koeman will be unveiled as Netherlands manager on Tuesday. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf has been named as head coach of Deportivo La Coruna. The 41-year-old Dutchman has been placed in charge for the rest of the season after Cristobal Parralo's sacking. (Mail)

Feyenoord's Denmark striker Nicolai Jorgensen, 27, a target for Newcastle in last month's transfer window, has suggested he is open to a summer move to the Premier League. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Newcastle midfielder Jack Colback, 28, who is spending the remainder of the season on loan at Nottingham Forest, has accused Magpies boss Rafael Benitez of showing him "a lack of respect" by making him train with the Under-23 squad after deciding he was not in his long-term plans. (Express)

Stoke skipper Ryan Shawcross, 30, has labelled Brighton's visit on Saturday as the biggest game of the season for the Potters. (Argus)

Liverpool could move for Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, if he rejects a new contract with the Gunners. (Sun)

Manchester United are monitoring Real Madrid's 23-year-old Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic. (AS, via Manchester Evening News)

England forward Marcus Rashford, 20, could leave Manchester United if they sign former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert's 18-year-old son Justin from Ajax in the summer. (Express)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has no plans to make any major attacking signings in the summer, saying he is "really happy" with the strength in depth in his squad. (Independent)