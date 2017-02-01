Transfers - February, March, April & May 2018

Ben Watson, who made 78 appearances for Watford, has moved to Nottingham Forest

Following the closure of the January transfer window in England and Scotland, clubs can sign free agents as long as they were without a club at the transfer deadline.

The transfer window will officially re-open in the summer, although clubs can arrange to sign players prior to that point.

Signings confirmed in January and last summer can be found on the relevant pages.

For all the latest rumours check out the gossip page and, for all the manager ins and outs, see our list of current bosses.

Completed deals

5 February

Ben Watson (Watford - Nottingham Forest] Free

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship. Transfer windows in other major European and global leagues extended in February and March.