Gossip column: Conte, Enrique, Suarez, De Gea, Rugani, Alisson

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is top of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's list to replace manager Antonio Conte if he sacks the Italian. (Sport - in Spanish)

Spaniard Enrique will make Barcelona's 31-year-old Uruguay forward Luis Suarez his first signing if he is appointed Blues manager. (Le10Sport - in French)

However, Enrique is not interested in cutting short his year-long break from football and would only take the job at the end of the season. (Goal)

Chelsea boss Conte is paying for the mistakes ex-technical director Michael Emenalo made in the summer transfer window, says former player and assistant manager Ray Wilkins. (Talksport)

Conte has 18 months left on his contract and will not quit the club. (Mirror)

Abramovich will not allow player power at Chelsea to decide whether or not Conte remains at Stamford Bridge. (Telegraph)

Chelsea and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25, says his "personal situation" means he would consider a move to Real Madrid if theEuropean champions show an interest. (Sport Foot Magazine, via Daily Mail)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea remains Real Madrid's priority signing in the summer transfer window, but United are set to offer the 27-year-old Spain international a new deal. (Sport - in Spanish)

Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to the 23-year-old Italian's agent. (Star)

Liverpool will loan 18-year-old Colombian defender Anderson Arroyo to Real Mallorca after finally receiving the paperwork to complete his move from Fortaleza CEIF. (Liverpool Echo)

Roma goalkeeper Alisson, a target for Liverpool, is the "Messi of goalkeepers" and the 25-year-old Brazilian is worth more than 50m euros (£44.38m), says former coach Roberto Negrisolo. (Il Romanista, via Goal)

Ex-Liverpool, Bolton, Sunderland, Blackburn and Leeds forward El Hadji Diouf, 37, wants to launch a political career in Senegal. (FourFourTwo)

The Birmingham City board is prepared for a substantial increase in losses on the Hong Kong stock exchange following Harry Redknapp's spending spree as manager in summer 2017. (Birmingham Live)

Benevento, who are nine points adrift at the bottom of Serie A, have made attempts to sign former Arsenal midfielders Samir Nasri and Alex Song, both 30, on free transfers. (Sky Italia - in Italian)

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has accused Arsenal's new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of "withholding performances" while the 28-year-old Gabon forward tried to push his transfer to the Gunners through. (Mirror)

Everton striker Wayne Rooney, 32, says Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, is the "perfect player" for Manchester United, because of his "aggression, passion and desire". (Sky Sports via Express)

Rooney also says he would "like to go into management" once he retires from playing. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says being released by Arsenal at the age of eight is the "best thing that ever happened to me". (London Evening Standard)

England goalkeeper Joe Hart is wanted by Chelsea if their 25-year-old Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois moves to Real Madrid. Hart, 30, is currently on loan at West Ham from Manchester City. (Sun)