Gossip column: Fred, Maguire, Herrera, Hazard, Zidane, Oxford, Luis Enrique

Manchester City have agreed a deal in principle to sign Shakhtar Donetsk's 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Fred for £44.5m this summer. (Goal)

Manchester City and Manchester United are both interested in signing Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire, 24. (Mirror)

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, 28, is a target for AC Milan, who would be prepared to spend £32m to sign the Spaniard. (Tuttosport via Express)

Belgian 27-year-old forward Eden Hazard said "in football you never know" before stressing he was "happy" at Chelsea when asked about links to Real Madrid. (Marca)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has described as "lies" reports that the club is planning to sell 25-year-old Spain midfielder Isco. (El Pais - in Spanish)

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed the German club would like to sign West Ham's 19-year-old English defender Reece Oxford on a permanent deal. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal and Chelsea both want to appoint ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique as their next manager. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Everton forward Wayne Rooney says he would one day like to manage the Premier League club. (Telegraph)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says it is "too late" for Everton manager Sam Allardyce to apologise for mocking comments he made about his way of speaking. (Times - subscription required)

Swansea's owners say their record in the transfer market is "mixed" and that this summer's window was "poor". (Guardian)

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic, 19, has refused to rule out a potential move to Manchester United, the club he supported as a child. (Mail)

Leicester's 26-year-old Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez wants his club to guarantee he will be allowed to leave this summer before returning to training. (Times - subscription required)

Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette is under big pressure at the Emirates and could face a summer exit according to former Gunners player Emmanuel Petit. (Sun)

Mahrez's advisers claim the Foxes had already agreed to let him leave if a big club offered £50m but still rejected a Manchester City bid in January. (Mirror)

France and Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, 22, is not on Liverpool's list of targets for the summer transfer window. (Liverpool Echo)