Gossip: Bale, Vidal, Terry, Batshuayi, Pjanic, Alderweireld, Dubravka

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale's agent says the Wales international "loves" the club and "doesn't want to leave" amid claims Manchester United will try to sign the 28-year-old in the summer. (Tuttosport, via Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is planning to revamp his defence in the summer, with England centre-backs Chris Smalling, 28, and Phil Jones, 25, set to be sold. (Mirror)

Manchester United's hopes of signing Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich are slim, with the 30-year-old committed to the German club. (Sport1, via Mirror)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has cast further doubt on Simon Mignolet's future at Anfield by suggesting the 29-year-old Belgium goalkeeper will not be selected for their Champions League match against Porto on Wednesday. (Guardian)

Borussia Dortmund will try to sign Chelsea's Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi, 24, on a permanent basis in the summer, though there is no option to buy in their loan arrangement. (Evening Standard)

Aston Villa defender John Terry, 37, will make a decision on his future at the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Newcastle have an option to sign on-loan Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 29, from Sparta Prague for less than £4m in the summer. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leeds United will revive their bid to sign Capri's 25-year-old Nigerian striker Jerry Mbakogu at the end of the season. (Mail)

Juventus and Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 27, has revealed he turned down opportunities to join Arsenal and Tottenham in the past. (Telegraph)

Relations between Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld and manager Mauricio Pochettino are strained after the 28-year-old Belgian was not included in Spurs' squad for their Champions League trip to Juventus. (Evening Standard)

Former Arsenal academy director Liam Brady said the club rejected Tottenham striker Harry Kane as a youngster because he was "chubby and not athletic". (Corriere della Sera - in Italian)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce will only give £27m Turkish striker Cenk Tosun more game time when the club have secured their Premier League safety. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has been approached by intermediaries of Chelsea and Paris St-Germain about taking over as manager. (Sky Sports)

West Ham manager David Moyes has denied suggestions he will leave the club at the end of the season. (Talksport)

Former West Brom first-team coach Ben Garner has declared an interest in the vacant Barnsley managerial job. (Birmingham Mail)

Southampton's players are to blame for the club's poor form and not manager Mauricio Pellegrino, according to midfielder Oriol Romeu. (Telegraph)

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho could make a swift return to Anfield with Liverpool in advanced talks with the football associations of Brazil and Croatia about holding a friendly at the ground in June before the World Cup. (Liverpool Echo)

Stoke owner Peter Coates has told manager Paul Lambert the club's players are good enough to keep the Potters in the Premier League. (Stoke Sentinel)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld will not travel to Turin for their Champions League last-16 tie with Juventus, putting the 28-year-old Belgium player's future at the club in doubt. (Telegraph)

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 32, has cast doubt on his future at Spurs by admitting he misses Juventus. (Mirror)

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique wants to manage in the Premier League next season, with Arsenal and Chelsea possible destinations for the Spaniard. (Sun)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he has spoken to Enrique as the pair "played against each other" and were opposing coaches. (Express)