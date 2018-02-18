Gossip: Pardew, Ancelotti, Rojo, Pogba, Balotelli, Almeida, Silva

West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew has two games to save his job. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain are considering a £30m summer move for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, 27. The Argentine's contract at Old Trafford ends next year. (Sun)

Chelsea's Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard, 27, says he is happy at Stamford Bridge but has not ruled out leaving the club in the future. (Telefoot - in French)

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti is not interested in going back to Paris St-Germain because he wants a return to the Premier League. (Mirror)

Leicester have sent scouts to watch Benfica full-back Andre Almeida, 27, and winger Rafa Silva, 24. Both players were linked with the Foxes in January. (O Jogo via Leicester Mercury)

Both AC and Inter Milan are interested in re-signing striker Mario Balotelli, 27, from Ligue 1 side Nice. The Italian is angry having been booked in a league game for complaining to the referee about alleged racist chants. (Sun)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 23, has returned to training after phoning in sick before Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round victory over Huddersfield. (Mail)

Best of Sunday's gossip

Real Madrid are willing to offer 28-year-old Wales winger Gareth Bale plus £100m for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 27. (Sunday Express)

Chelsea would ask for Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 29, if Manchester City made an approach for Belgium international Hazard. (Star on Sunday)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had a dressing-room row with France midfielder Paul Pogba and 25-year-old England defender Phil Jones after his side's defeat by Newcastle last week. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City are interested in signing Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl, 22, but the German club want £40m for the Germany international. (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking at signing 20-year-old Brazilian forward Richarlison and French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 25, from Watford in a £50m deal. (Sun on Sunday)