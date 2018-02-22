Gossip: Pogba, Bale, Mourinho, Conte, Sterling, Salah

Real Madrid are keeping a watch on the situation of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, 23, who is yet to begin formal talks with the Premier League leaders about a contract extension. The England international's current deal expires in 2020. (Mirror)

Senior figures at Real Madrid are privately admitting that they are ready to let Wales international Gareth Bale, 29, leave the club this summer. (Independent)

Chelsea are monitoring Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles, 24, and could make a move for the defender in the summer. (Evening Standard)

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian, 28, in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

United manager Jose Mourinho is set to make peace with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte when the Red Devils host the Blues on Sunday. Mourinho said in January he will never be "suspended for match-fixing", having previously made a "clown" remark. Conte responded to Mourinho's comments, calling him "a little man". (Mirror)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba feels harshly treated by boss Mourinho and wants to feel valued again by the Portuguese. (Mail)

Chinese club Dalian Yifang are close to signing West Ham defender Jose Fonte, 34, for £5m, with the Portuguese surplus to requirements under boss David Moyes. (Mail)

Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 24, is set to leave Atletico Madrid and join Dalian Yifang for 30m euros (£27m), and a deal could be completed by the end of this week. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing West Ham defender Reece Oxford, 20, who is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. The Hammers value the England Under 19 international at £12m. (Telegraph)

Barcelona have decided not to follow-up their interest in Lyon skipper Nabil Fekir, 24, handing the initiative to Arsenal, who have been linked with a £45m move for the midfielder. (Sport)

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, 20, wants to continue his development at the Bundesliga club amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs. (Star)

Former Sunderland midfielder Jan Kirschoff, 27, is in talks to join Championship side Bolton until the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, 25, has been spotted making visits to a fish and chip shop, a pub and a gym in the city all on the same day. (Liverpool Echo)

Best of Thursday's gossip

Real Madrid want Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25, to delay agreeing a new contract until April, when they plan to choose between signing him or Manchester United's Spain international David de Gea, 27. (Telegraph)

Belgium international Courtois has said his agent will listen to any offer from Real Madrid. (Mirror)

Paul Pogba's agent has offered the Manchester United midfielder to some of Europe's top clubs. The 24-year-old Frenchman was a substitute for United's Champions League draw with Sevilla on Wednesday. (Sports Illustrated)

England central defender Harry Maguire, 24, is ready to pledge his future to Leicester, despite being linked with Manchester City. (Sun)

West Bromwich Albion are closely monitoring the progress of Ostersund manager Graham Potter. The 42-year-old Englishman says he plans to manage in the Premier League in the future. (Mail)