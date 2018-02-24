Gossip: Neymar, Pogba, De Gea, Van Gaal, Ospina

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 26, has told Real Madrid he wants more money than the Spanish club's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo in order to seal a move to the Bernabeu. (Sunday Express)

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 24, is ready to leave Manchester United if manager Jose Mourinho stays on. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United are among the top clubs monitoring Lazio's 22-year-old £80m-rated midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea wants a £350,000-a-week deal to stay at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old earns around £180,000 a week but lags behind forward Alexis Sanchez, who is on £505,000 a week. (Sun on Sunday)

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is in the frame to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea if the relationship between the Italian and the club's board deteriorates further. The 66-year-old Dutchman is keen for another chance in the Premier League. (Sunday Mirror)

Former Gunner Robert Pires says Arsenal's 'Invincibles' had "more talent and spirit" than the current Manchester City team. (BT Sport)

Manchester City's record signing Aymeric Laporte, 23, says he was right to turn down the first approach from the Premier League leaders 18 months ago. (Sunday Telegraph)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will deny his players a celebratory beer if they win the EFL Cup on Sunday as he wants them in top condition for Thursday's Premier League game against Arsenal at the Emirates. (Independent on Sunday)

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 25, says he welcomes interest from Arsenal and Liverpool before the summer transfer window. (L'Equipe, via Metro)

Chelsea and Crystal Palace have clashed over the best way to treat injured midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 22-year-old, who is on loan at Palace, has been out since the end of December. (Daily Star Sunday)

Non-league side Salford City FC ensured no food from the club's postponed clash with Tamworth on Saturday was wasted - by donating it all to a homeless shelter. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, 29, says he would be open to leaving the Gunners this summer in a bid for first-team football. (Directv, via Daily Star Sunday)

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is not worried about forward Islam Slimani's injury, which is set to keep him on the sidelines until the end of next month, and believes the 29-year-old is getting closer to his debut. (Chronicle)

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed how their new 62,000-seater stadium will look on match nights with 170 panels featuring LED lights that will allow the ground to glow like Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena. (Mail on Sunday)

England fans have reacted angrily after they were allocated just 1,659 tickets for the World Cup tie with Belgium at the 35,000-capacity Kaliningrad Stadium. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has agreed a new contract with the club worth nearly £20m a year until 2021, a £3m increase on his current deal. (Mail)

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, 28, has been linked with a move away from the club but manager Zinedine Zidane says the Wales international "will always be important" to the Spanish outfit. (Sun)

Manchester United officials are becoming annoyed by the conduct of midfielder Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola, who told the Old Trafford side's manager, Jose Mourinho, where to play the 24-year-old France international. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in signing Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri. The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international has a £35m release clause in his contract. (Mirror)