Football gossip: Hazard, Alderweireld, Coutinho, Mbappe, Neymar, Malcom

Chelsea will offer Eden Hazard close to £300,000 per week as they try to avert interest from other clubs in the 27-year-old Belgium playmaker, whose contract runs until 2020. (Mail)

Barcelona are monitoring Tottenham and Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 28, who has a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave for £25m in the summer of 2019 if he has not agreed a new deal. Manchester United are also keen on Alderweireld but are thought to be reluctant to deal with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. (Independent)

Paris St-Germain could offer France striker Kylian Mbappe, 19, to Barcelona in exchange for playmaker Philippe Coutinho. They are trying to appease their 26-year-old Brazilian forward Neymar, who is said to be unhappy with Mbappe but is close friends with compatriot Coutinho, 25. (El Pais)

Borussia Dortmund have made a bid to challenge Bayern Munich for Bordeaux's Brazilian striker Malcom. The 21-year-old has been a target for Tottenham. (Sun)

Dortmund fear they could miss out on signing on-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on a permanent deal this summer because the 24-year-old Belgian's impressive form has alerted other clubs. (Kicker, via London Evening Standard)

Chelsea and Manchester United will both try to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski - if the 29-year-old can persuade Bayern Munich to release him from his contract, which runs until 2021. (Sky Sports)

Southampton's English midfielder Harrison Reed says he does not want "to go back to sitting in the stands, training all week and then on a Saturday not being involved" with the Saints. The 23-year-old is on loan at Norwich. (Daily Echo)

Harry Kane hopes referees will ignore the controversy surrounding Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli, whom former England captains Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer accused of diving against Crystal Palace. (London Evening Standard)

Kane's former Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas says the 24-year-old England international may have to leave in order to win trophies. (Talksport)

Tottenham are set to play the first three or four games of the next Premier League season away from White Hart Lane as the stadium's redevelopment is completed. (Independent)

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo says because he has won "so many beautiful things, I don't have any more dreams". (Marca)

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany said the hard work he put in to overcome persistent injury problems was worth it after his side won the Carabao Cup. (Talksport)

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has suggested he wants former club Chelsea to overtake Tottenham and finish fourth in the Premier League. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes he deserves "more respect". The 24-year-old Belgium international has scored 98 Premier League goals in 213 appearances. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has given his backing to the club's ladies' team, after they applied to join the FA Women's Championship, the new second tier. (Croydon Advertiser)

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe dedicated his North East Personality of the Year award to Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery, who died aged six in July.

Defoe at the North East Football Writers’ Association’s Awards

Best of Monday's gossip

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry says he would be "interested" in succeeding Arsene Wenger as manager of the north London club. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are the frontrunners to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The 29-year-old Poland international wants to move to the Premier League. (Sun)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking at Bournemouth's 21-year-old English midfielder Lewis Cook as a possible £20m replacement for 24-year-old Germany international Emre Can, whose contract runs out in the summer. (Sun)

Chelsea and Barcelona are both tracking 19-year-old France Under-21 forward Yann Karamoh, who is on loan at Inter Milan from Caen. (Mirror)