Football gossip: Lewandowski, Kane, Neymar, Courtois, Enrique

Real Madrid are considering a move for Bayern Munich's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, in the summer, such is the difficulty involved in signing top striker target England's Harry Kane, 24, from Tottenham. (Independent)

Sources close to Neymar say the Brazil international will have surgery on his fractured metatarsal to maximise his chances of being fit for the World Cup. (AS)

However, PSG coach Unai Emery denied that there will be surgery and says Neymar could still feature in the Champions League second-leg match with Real Madrid on 6 March. (Mundodeportivo)

Chelsea are expected to reschedule contract talks with Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25, a target for Real Madrid, until after their key games against Barcelona and Leicester in March. (London Evening Standard)

Luis Enrique's hopes of succeeding Antonio Conte at Chelsea could rest on whether or not he is prepared to accept a significantly lower wage than he was paid by Barcelona. (Daily Telegraph)

Juventus are planning talks with the representatives of Liverpool's German midfielder Emre Can, 24, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool have emerged as favourites to sign Napoli's Brazilian-born 26-year-old Italy international midfielder Jorginho. (Daily Star)

Germany international Max Meyer, the 22-year-old midfielder linked with Arsenal, has rejected a new contract offer from Schalke. (Faz)

Arsenal have turned their attentions to Atletico Madrid and Uruguay international defender Jose Maria Gimenez, 23, after admitting defeat in their pursuit of Dutchman Stefan de Vrij. (Sports Illustrated)

Manchester United are set to offload 28-year-old Italian defender Matteo Darmian, with Juventus rumoured to be interested. (Daily Star)

Manchester City will hand highly-rated English midfielder Phil Foden a long-term deal once he turns 18 in May (Times- Subscription required)

Arsenal and Manchester City are ready to vie for PSG's 17-year-old French midfielder Yacine Adli. (L'Equipe, via Talksport)

Rangers believe they could sign German-born loanee Sean Goss, 22, on a permanent deal, despite QPR insisting he is not for sale. (West London Sport)

Christian Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots says he is thrilled to see the 26-year-old Denmark international linked with such clubs as Manchester United and Real Madrid. (Goal.com)

Alex McLeish is due to hold talks with Scott McTominay at Manchester United's training ground this week in a bid to persuade the Lancaster-born midfielder, 21, to pledge his international future to Scotland. (Daily Telegraph)

Mauricio Pochettino has held talks with Dele Alli after the 21-year-old midfielder's latest diving controversy and urged Tottenham's England international to be remembered for the right reasons. (London Evening Standard)

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas, who left Shanghai SIPG in China in late 2017 to compete in the Dakar Rally, is set to return to management next season and says he has a country at the top of the list, but has ruled out a return to his native Portugal in the near future. (A Bola)

Former West Brom boss Tony Pulis has backed Alan Pardew to "cope with anything that's thrown at him" as speculation over his position at the Hawthorns grows. (Birmingham Mail)

After his viral blunder last Sunday, MSV Duisburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken's drinking bottle will be auctioned to help disadvantaged children (MSV Duisburg - in German)

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti is ready to replace Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger if wanted. (Star)

Arsenal are looking into replacing Wenger at the end of the season and Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim, Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Germany coach Joachim Low are some of the candidates being monitored. (Telegraph)

Chelsea will offer Eden Hazard close to £300,000 a week as they try to head off interest from other clubs in the 27-year-old Belgium playmaker, whose contract runs until 2020. (Mail)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's job is secure until the end of the season as the club's top choice to replace him, ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, does not want to take over until the summer. (Star)