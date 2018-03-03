UK weather: Snow and freezing conditions disrupt sporting programme
All seven of Saturday's Premier League games are set to go ahead despite adverse weather conditions in the UK.
But six games in the Championship, including those at Aston Villa and Wolves, have been postponed as have several in League One and League Two.
All Scottish league games have been called off, but - as it stands - the Scottish Cup quarter-finals are on.
Watford fans, whose team face West Brom, were asked to go to Vicarage Road from 08:30 GMT to help clear snow.
Supporters of Southend - who host Walsall in League One - and Carlisle - who face Grimsby in League Two - also helped clear their respective pitches.
Elsewhere, horse racing fixtures at Lingfield, Newcastle and Chelmsford all passed morning inspections and will go ahead.
There is no jump racing this weekend because of the weather.
Three of Friday's Super League games were postponed, with St Helens and Wakefield moving their games to Sunday.
Wigan's match against Widnes went ahead as scheduled, while Hull FC's home game against Warrington was also played despite parts of the M62 being closed and Wolves cancelling their supporters' coaches.
In rugby union, Exeter Chiefs' top-of-the-table Premiership match against Saracens has been put back 24 hours to Sunday (15:00 GMT), with Harlequins following suit for their match against Bath.
Friday's Pro14 games at Cardiff Blues, Edinburgh and Ulster were all off.
The Scottish Ski & Boarder Cross Championships, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, have been cancelled after heavy snow caused roads to be closed around the Glenshee Ski Centre, in the Cairngorms National Park.
Sunday's BBL Trophy final between Sheffield Sharks and Leicester Riders in Glasgow still goes ahead.
The UK Open darts tournament in Minehead began as scheduled on Friday, but no fans were allowed to attend because of "safety concerns".
Postponed sporting events
Saturday, 3 March
Premiership rugby:
Exeter Chiefs v Saracens - rearranged for Sunday at 15:00 GMT
Scottish Premiership:
Ross County v Partick Thistle
St Johnstone v Hamilton
Championship:
Aston Villa v QPR - rearranged for 13 March, KO 19:45
Barnsley v Norwich - rearranged for 13 March, KO 19:45
Brentford v Cardiff
Ipswich Town v Hull City - rearranged for 13 March, KO 19:45
Sheffield United v Burton Albion
Wolves v Reading
League One:
AFC Wimbledon v Charlton
Blackpool v Northampton Town
Bradford v Portsmouth
Doncaster v Bury
Gillingham v Rotherham
Oxford United v Fleetwood
Rochdale v Plymouth
Shrewsbury v Peterborough
League Two:
Barnet v Port Vale
Cheltenham v Notts County
Crawley v Wycombe
Crewe v Forest Green
Exeter v Chesterfield
Morecambe v Colchester
Newport v Accrington
Stevenage v Mansfield
Swindon v Yeovil
National League:
Aldershot v Hartlepool
Barrow v Eastleigh
Boreham Wood v Macclesfield
Chester v Bromley
Ebbsfleet United v Wrexham
Guiseley v Dagenham & Redbridge
FC Halifax v Sutton United
Maidenhead United v Woking
Solihull Moors v Maidstone
Torquay v AFC Fylde
Tranmere v Gateshead
Scottish Championship:
Dunfermline v Livingston
Inverness v Brechin City
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians v Stranraer
Albion Rovers v Queen's Park
Alloa Athletic v East Fife
Arbroath v Ayr United
Forfar Athletic v Raith Rovers
Scottish League 2
Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion
Clyde v Elgin City
Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath
Montrose v Annan Athletic
Peterhead v Stenhousemuir