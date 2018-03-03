UK weather: Snow and freezing conditions disrupt sporting programme

West Ham face a 380-mile round trip for Saturday's game against Swansea

All seven of Saturday's Premier League games are set to go ahead despite adverse weather conditions in the UK.

But six games in the Championship, including those at Aston Villa and Wolves, have been postponed as have several in League One and League Two.

All Scottish league games have been called off, but - as it stands - the Scottish Cup quarter-finals are on.

Watford fans, whose team face West Brom, were asked to go to Vicarage Road from 08:30 GMT to help clear snow.

Supporters of Southend - who host Walsall in League One - and Carlisle - who face Grimsby in League Two - also helped clear their respective pitches.

Elsewhere, horse racing fixtures at Lingfield, Newcastle and Chelmsford all passed morning inspections and will go ahead.

There is no jump racing this weekend because of the weather.

Three of Friday's Super League games were postponed, with St Helens and Wakefield moving their games to Sunday.

Wigan's match against Widnes went ahead as scheduled, while Hull FC's home game against Warrington was also played despite parts of the M62 being closed and Wolves cancelling their supporters' coaches.

In rugby union, Exeter Chiefs' top-of-the-table Premiership match against Saracens has been put back 24 hours to Sunday (15:00 GMT), with Harlequins following suit for their match against Bath.

Friday's Pro14 games at Cardiff Blues, Edinburgh and Ulster were all off.

The Scottish Ski & Boarder Cross Championships, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, have been cancelled after heavy snow caused roads to be closed around the Glenshee Ski Centre, in the Cairngorms National Park.

Sunday's BBL Trophy final between Sheffield Sharks and Leicester Riders in Glasgow still goes ahead.

The UK Open darts tournament in Minehead began as scheduled on Friday, but no fans were allowed to attend because of "safety concerns".

Carlisle United are set to host Grimsby today at 15:00

Postponed sporting events

Saturday, 3 March

Premiership rugby:

Exeter Chiefs v Saracens - rearranged for Sunday at 15:00 GMT

Scottish Premiership:

Ross County v Partick Thistle

St Johnstone v Hamilton

Championship:

Aston Villa v QPR - rearranged for 13 March, KO 19:45

Barnsley v Norwich - rearranged for 13 March, KO 19:45

Brentford v Cardiff

Ipswich Town v Hull City - rearranged for 13 March, KO 19:45

Sheffield United v Burton Albion

Wolves v Reading

League One:

AFC Wimbledon v Charlton

Blackpool v Northampton Town

Bradford v Portsmouth

Doncaster v Bury

Gillingham v Rotherham

Oxford United v Fleetwood

Rochdale v Plymouth

Shrewsbury v Peterborough

League Two:

Barnet v Port Vale

Cheltenham v Notts County

Crawley v Wycombe

Crewe v Forest Green

Exeter v Chesterfield

Morecambe v Colchester

Newport v Accrington

Stevenage v Mansfield

Swindon v Yeovil

National League:

Aldershot v Hartlepool

Barrow v Eastleigh

Boreham Wood v Macclesfield

Chester v Bromley

Ebbsfleet United v Wrexham

Guiseley v Dagenham & Redbridge

FC Halifax v Sutton United

Maidenhead United v Woking

Solihull Moors v Maidstone

Torquay v AFC Fylde

Tranmere v Gateshead

Scottish Championship:

Dunfermline v Livingston

Inverness v Brechin City

Scottish League 1

Airdrieonians v Stranraer

Albion Rovers v Queen's Park

Alloa Athletic v East Fife

Arbroath v Ayr United

Forfar Athletic v Raith Rovers

Scottish League 2

Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion

Clyde v Elgin City

Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Montrose v Annan Athletic

Peterhead v Stenhousemuir