Football gossip: Sessegnon, Pardew, Vardy, Iniesta, Ibrahimovic, Ramsey

Manchester City will rival Manchester United and Tottenham for Fulham's 17-year-old English left-back Ryan Sessegnon. (Mirror)

West Brom boss Alan Pardew is on the brink of losing his job after Saturday's defeat to Watford. (Telegraph)

West Brom are bracing themselves for a mass exit of players if they drop down to the Championship, with Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 30, England goalkeeper Ben Foster, 34, English defender Craig Dawson, 27, and England striker Jay Rodriguez, 28, all attracting interest from other clubs. (Sun)

Arsenal are ready to sell Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, as the club look to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer summer of 2019. (Mail)

Everton are determined to sign England striker Jamie Vardy from Leicester and the 31-year-old is the club's number one target in the summer. (Mirror)

Pep Guardiola is eyeing a reunion with Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta, 33, at Manchester City. (Mirror)

Premier League relegation: Who will go down? Link

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been linked with replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, but the 45-year-old says he is "living in a dream" at the Scottish side. (ESPN)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that the club do not match his ambition in the transfer market. (i News)

Notts County are aiming to make ex-Spain winger Diego Capel, 30, the best-paid player in League Two history, with a £15,000-a-week deal. (Sun)

Brazil winger Willian, 29, says he wants to remain at Chelsea long-term, but admits he will leave if they didn't want him. (Planeta SporTV via Express)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says that signing with a Major League Soccer side is tempting. The 36-year-old Swedish striker is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool have begun contract talks with Brazil forward Roberto Firmino. Manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the 26-year-old deserves a new contract. (Metro)

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says there is no feud between the French midfielder, 24, and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. (Rai Sport via Mail)

Brazil and Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 26, will earn a staggering $1m (£725,000) as part of his lucrative Nike sponsorship deal if he can go on to win the Ballon d'Or. (UOL Esporte via Mail)

Best of Saturday's gossip

Juventus want to sign Arsenal's 22-year-old Spain full-back Hector Bellerin, who could be open to leaving. (Guardian)

Peter Hill-Wood, the former Arsenal chairman who appointed Arsene Wenger as manager in 1996, says "there probably ought to be a change of management". (Star)

Wenger has warned his Arsenal players that everyone's future at the club is at stake. (Mirror)

In a Tuesday dressing-room meeting from which Wenger was absent, senior Arsenal players addressed the recent slide, with one saying his children had asked him why the Gunners were so bad. (Guardian)