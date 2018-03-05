Football gossip: Hazard, Bellerin, Jorginho, Pellegrino, Kante, Balotelli

Chelsea's Belgium international forward Eden Hazard, 27, is stalling on signing a new contract with the club in the hope that Spanish giants Real Madrid make a move for him. (Mail)

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin is furious with manager Arsene Wenger after he was dropped for the Brighton game on Sunday when the team was named just two hours before kick-off. (Sun)

Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal have all sent scouts to watch Napoli's £60m-rated Italy midfielder Jorginho. (Sun)

Southampton will sack manager Mauricio Pellegrino at the end of the season, even if they survive in the Premier League. Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic and FK Ostersunds boss Graham Potter have been lined up as replacements. (Mirror)

West Brom chief executive Mark Jenkins has travelled to meet Baggies owner Guochuan Lai in China and expects to be questioned about manager Alan Pardew. (Telegraph)

Before Neymar... Rai, Leonardo, Ronaldinho, Neymar and David Luiz are all part of PSG's Brazilian tradition PSG's curious love affair with Brazil

Brazil midfielder Ramires, 30, would like to rejoin Chelsea, two years after leaving the Blues for Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning. (Mirror)

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, 26, fainted and lost consciousness at the club's Cobham training ground on Friday but a series of cardiology tests on the France international all came back clear. (Telegraph)

Nice forward Mario Balotelli is interested in a move to Juventus or Napoli, with the 27-year-old's form set to earn him a recall to the Italy squad. (La Domenica Sport, via Mail)

Racing Club midfielder Lautaro Martinez is set to join Inter Milan, despite the 20-year-old Argentine being a target for Arsenal and Barcelona. (Sport Mediaset, via Talksport)

Stoke City and Lazio are both interested in Real Betis' 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz. (Mundo Deportivo, via Talksport)

Watford are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in 18-year-old Stevenage defender Ben Wilmot. (Watford Observer)

Back pages

Best of Monday's gossip

Everton want Arsene Wenger to take over as manager if he is sacked by Arsenal. Everton owner Farhad Moshiri believes he is the best candidate to help the Toffees rebuild. (Star)

Everton are also interested in bringing former Gunners midfielder and current Manchester City assistant boss Mikel Arteta into the managerial set-up at Goodison Park. (Mirror)

Arsenal want Wenger's successor to be a head coach rather than a manager, which would help them focus on coaching and a return to the Champions League. (Sun)

Former Gunners forward Thierry Henry says he would "always say yes" if asked to replace Wenger at Emirates Stadium. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham are interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Germany defender Jonathan Tah, 22, as a replacement for Toby Alderweireld. Spurs have been unable to agree a new contract with the 29-year-old Belgium international. (Mirror)