BBC Sport - 'Opening up about my mother's death was the best thing I've ever done'

Republic of Ireland and Burnley forward Jonathan Walters said opening up about his mother’s death was “the best thing I’ve ever done”.

In a follow-up interview with BBC Radio 5 live’s Tony Livesey, Walters said he can now speak about it normally, and said he’s pleased with the massive response the original interview has had.

Walters’ mother died when he was just 11, and he previously spoke about “never grieving” and having to “lock away his emotions”.

Click to hear the full interview with Jonathan Walters.

