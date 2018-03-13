Sport Relief: Television stars to join Olympic champions for rowing race

The ITV team will take on BBC stars

Television and radio presenters from the BBC and ITV will be joined by two Olympic gold medallists in a special rowing race for Sport Relief.

James Cracknell will captain the BBC team against an ITV crew led by his fellow two-time Olympic champion Helen Glover.

They will compete in a gruelling 1,200m race at Salford Quays to be shown on BBC One on Friday, 23 March.

Five-time Olympic champion Sir Steve Redgrave said: "Anything could happen."

Redgrave, who won won gold medals at five consecutive Olympic Games from 1984 to 2000, will be on hand to advise both teams.

Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox, BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, and newsreader Sophie Raworth will join Cracknell in the BBC crew.

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins, Towie star and presenter Ferne McCann, and Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp will be part of the ITV team.

"Training for such a synchronised team sport like rowing is going to be a huge challenge for all of them," said Redgrave. "I can't wait to see who wins."