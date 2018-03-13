Football gossip: Fred, Kane, Hughes, Werner, Allegri, Wenger

Manchester City are unlikely to sign Shakhtar Donetsk's 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Fred, but he remains a target for Manchester United. (Times - subscription required)

Southampton hope to appoint Mark Hughes as their new manager on Wednesday. The former Stoke boss has been offered a contract until the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Liverpool are considering making a bid for RB Leipzig's 22-year-old German forward Timo Werner. (Independent)

West Ham will appoint a director of football at the end of the season in a bid to improve their transfer strategy - a key source of fan dissatisfaction. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis wants Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to replace Arsene Wenger as the club's new manager. (Daily Star)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be out until May after scans showed he has damaged his ankle ligaments more than was previously suspected. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace are willing to sell naming rights for their Selhurst Park ground to help fund a £100m redevelopment of the stadium. (Evening Standard)

The Premier League failed to enforce a ban on Owen Oyston being the owner and a director of Blackpool following the club's promotion in 2010. (Guardian)