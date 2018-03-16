When sport and music meet - iconic tournament anthems

This year's Team England song for the Commonwealth Games features vocals from long-jumper Jazmin Sawyers.

Tournament anthems: you either love them or you love to hate them. And the latest to be released into the wild is Team England's song for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"Jerusalem" has been Team England's official song at the Games since 2010, played whenever an athlete wins gold.

This year's version features Britain's Got Talent champion Tokio Myers and The Voice star Jazmin Sawyers, who's also a long-jumper.

The pair recorded an edgier version of the iconic sporting anthem at Abbey Road Studios ahead of April's Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

The track features a 54-piece orchestra and a 10-strong choir, as well as backing vocals by Team England athletes including Olympic medallists Max Whitlock and Nile Wilson.

Following the new release, BBC Sport has taken a look at some of the most memorable tournament anthems from down the years.

Jason Derulo - Colours (2018 Fifa World Cup)

The American singer released this year's official song on Friday afternoon and - no surprises here - it features catchy lyrics and an upbeat rhythm.

Throw in a reference to waving flags that echoes the 2010 World Cup song "Wavin' Flag" by K'naan, include some soccer references with layered meaning ("hands up for your colours") and we suspect Derulo has a classic tournament anthem on his hands.

Derulo also sings the lyric "We all together singing, look how far we come". But just how far will England go in Russia?

New Order - World in Motion (1990 Fifa World Cup)

An obvious choice, perhaps, but for good reason. Nobody who's heard this tune will ever forget John Barnes's now iconic rap. And while we don't want to take anything away from New Order, whose signature sound was all over the song, the lasting memory will always be Barnes... as well as Peter Beardsley, Paul Gascoigne, Chris Waddle, Steve McMahon and Des Walker "singing for England" in the brilliant video that rocketed to number one in the UK charts.

Fun fact: comedian Keith Allen was among the writing team for the song. And this wasn't his only football anthem... although we're sure we're not alone when we say we prefer "World In Motion" to "Vindaloo".

Altogether now... "You've got to hold and give, but do it at the right time. You can be slow or fast, but you must get to the line."

Andy Cameron - Ally's Tartan Army (1978 Fifa World Cup)

Scottish comedian Andy Cameron took to the recording studio for the 1978 Fifa World Cup, after Scotland qualified but England failed to. Scotland were managed by Ally McLeod - the Ally in the title - and the song featured lyrics like "We'll really shake them up, when we win the World Cup" - but McLeod's extraordinary optimism wasn't matched by the team's performance. Scotland went out at the group stage.

It also included the line "England cannae dae it cause they did nae qualify" - a line Scots fans have been reminded of after their failure to qualify for many subsequent tournaments. Which leads us nicely onto...

Del Amitri - Don't Come Home Too Soon (1998 Fifa World Cup)

In 1998, the last time Scotland qualified for a major tournament, their official song was "Don't Come Home Too Soon" by Del Amitri, with the video set in an airport.

But perhaps the song tempted fate, as that's exactly what happened. Scotland lost two and drew one of their group games, finishing bottom of Group A. In other words, they came home. Too soon.

Dave Stewart - All Over The World (1999 Cricket World Cup)

Cricket isn't the first sport you think of when it comes to tournament theme songs, but the 1999 World Cup number, "All Over The World" by Dave Stewart (formerly of Eurythmics fame - ask your parents), achieved notoriety because it wasn't released until halfway through the tournament.

There was one slight problem, however. By the time the song was released, hosts England had already been knocked out at the first-round stage! Howzat for embarrassing...