Football gossip: Lewandowski, Varane, Pochettino, Courtois, Son, Silva

Real Madrid have agreed a deal in principle to sign Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski. The 29-year-old's agent had also held talks with Chelsea and Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Real Madrid's 24-year-old defender Raphael Varane says Manchester United want him. The Frenchman was signed for the Spanish club by Jose Mourinho during his time as manager. (Cadena Ser, via Sun)

Former Bayern Munich and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann says the German giants have been in contact with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino over their soon-to-be-vacant managerial position. (Sky, via Mirror)

Chelsea's 25-year-old Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has committed his immediate future to the Premier League club. (Evening Standard)

From being sacked in a factory to the brink of Wembley... Read: The Paul Cook story

Borussia Dortmund are interested in West Ham's 18-year-old Portuguese winger Domingos Quina. (Sun)

Spurs will open contract talks with South Korean forward Son Heung-min. The 25-year-old's deal expires in 2020. (Sky Sports)

Wolves will challenge Arsenal for AC Milan striker Andre Silva's signature if they are promoted to the Premier League. Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has previously worked with the 22-year-old Portugal international at Dragoes. (Mirror)

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has apologised to Hammers fans for the chaotic scenes at London Stadium last weekend. She described the fan protests and multiple pitch invasions as "one of the most painful days in the history of the club". (Sun)

Chris Coleman says he will remain in charge of Sunderland if the club are relegated to League One - as long as the owners want him to. (Sunderland Echo)

Gillingham striker Conor Wilkinson's loan spell at Portsmouth in 2016 was ended because he refused to sing in an initiation ceremony. (Kent Online)

Rennes have finally found the two missing French Cup trophies they won in 1965 and 1971. The latter turned out to have been "so well preserved that nobody at the club knew where it was". (Rennes club website - in French)

Marseille have had their Twitter account suspended for the second time this month over a copyright dispute. (RMC - in French)

