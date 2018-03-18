Snow causes postponements in football, rugby union and racing across UK

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Weather's Helen Willetts presents the weather forecast

Derby County's game against Cardiff City in the Championship has been postponed because of heavy snow.

The Pride Park club said the weather had put the areas surrounding their stadium in an "unsafe condition".

Two Women's FA Cup quarter-finals (Arsenal v Charlton and Sunderland v Man City) and a WSL 2 game (Watford v Sheffield FC) are also off.

Additionally, the Anglo-Welsh Cup final between Bath and Exeter at Kingsholm has fallen foul of the weather.

The scheduled Super League game between Castleford and Wigan has also been called off "in the interest of both player and spectator safety".

Sunday's intended racing at Carlisle and Ffos Las has been snowed off, as has Southwell on Monday.

A resumption of the jump racing programme on Monday hinges on a 14:00 GMT inspection at Kelso.

And Tuesday's planned fixtures at Exeter and Wetherby are also subject to inspections.