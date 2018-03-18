Football gossip: Silva, Pope, Lewandowski, Young,

Real Madrid have agreed a deal in principle to sign Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, from Bayern Munich next season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Burnley are willing to double goalkeeper Nick Pope's wages to stave off interest from fellow Premier League side Newcastle. The 25-year-old, who has been called up to the England squad for the first time, is currently on £15,000 a week at Turf Moor. (Sun)

Manchester United have triggered a 12-month extension to keep full-back Ashley Young, 32, at the club until 2019. (Mail)

Former Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell says he had an interview for the manager's job at Grimsby Town but was turned down by League Two side because of a lack of experience. (Sky Sports)

West Brom want to sign Numancia's Spanish striker Guillermo, 24, for £2m next season as the club face relegation to the Championship. (Sun)

