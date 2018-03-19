World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

A selection of some of the most visual sport photographs taken from around the world this week:

College basketball team Michigan Wolverines celebrate Jordan Poole's three point buzzer-beater for a 64-63 win over the Houston Cougars during the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

The flags of all the competing nations are projected onto fans during the flagbearers' procession at the closing ceremony of the Winter Paralympics at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. (Linnea Rheborg / Getty Images)

Leela Krischna from India admires the snow after a surfing session in Unstad, northern Norway, where the air temperature was -13°C, but the water temperature a mild 4°C. The Lofoten islands are situated within the Arctic Circle. (Oliver Morin / AFP / Getty Images)

Juan Martin del Potro ended world number one Roger Federer's 17-match unbeaten run to claim the BNP Paribas Open title at Indian Wells. The injury-plagued Argentine is the first player to be beat Federer this year (Harry How/Getty Images)

Two men compete in a traditional Pakistani wrestling match in Dubai. Known as kushti (or dangal) the rules are rather simple (although they do vary from village to village). Two fighters scrap it out (for approx 10 to 15 minutes) looking to pin the opponent's shoulders and hips to the ground simultaneously - although victory can also be achieved by knockout, stoppage or submission. (Karim Sahib / AFP / Getty Images)

Timo Barthel and Florian Fandler compete in the men's 10m Synchro Platform final at the FINA Diving World Series in Fuji, Japan. The German pair came last. Great Britain's Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow won bronze. (Atsushi Tomura / Getty Images)

Cheltenham, the home of jump racing, set a new record total attendance of 262,637 over the four-day festival. It is estimated that more than £400m was staked on races, with 8,000 gallons of tea and 265,000 pints of Guinness consumed. (Glyn Kirk / AFP /Getty Images)

Pedro kicks the corner flag as he celebrates scoring Chelsea's winning goal against Leicester in extra time during the FA Cup quarter-final. They will now play Southampton for a place in May's final. (Michael Regan / Getty Images)

Hassan Hamada competes in the men's high jump final during the 10th Fazza International IPC Athletics Grand Prix Competition in Dubai. The Egyptian won by clearing a height of 1.76m. (Tom Dulat / Getty Images)

Described as the Tour de France of ski mountaineering racing, the Pierra Menta competition, set in the beautiful Beaufortain region of France, sees thousands of skiers complete around 10,000m of uphill and downhill skiing across four days. (Jeff Pachoud / AFP) - For more news related images like this check out the the BBC News week in pictures.

