Football gossip: Salah, Shaw, Bellerin, Dzeko, Malcom, Kane

Barcelona, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid are all interested in signing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, 25, for a world record £200m. The Egyptian has scored 28 Premier League goals so far this season. (Sun)

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, 22, feels manager Jose Mourinho is freezing him out, and the Englishman could take his complaint to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. (Mirror)

Mourinho is considering a summer move to take Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, to Manchester United. (Star)

United have already enquired about Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, but Juventus remain favourites to sign the 23-year-old Spaniard. (Mirror)

Bosnia forward Edin Dzeko's proposed transfer to Chelsea in January collapsed after Roma pulled out of the deal for the 32-year-old. (Radio Rai, via Metro)

Bayern Munich head coach Jupp Heynckes has ruled out a move for Bordeaux forward Malcom, 21. The Brazilian has been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino says the Reds had to change the way they played following the January sale of fellow Brazilian Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. (Goal)

New York Times journalist Rory Smith believes Firmino would interest Bayern Munich if Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, leaves this summer. (BBC Radio 5 live)

A transfer study claims Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane would be worth more in profit to the north Londoners than Lionel Messi would be to Barcelona. (Express)

Chelsea's Danish defender Andreas Christensen turned to former Blues captain John Terry - now playing for Aston Villa - for advice after a poor run of form. (Eurosport Denmark, via Evening Standard)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has revealed he no longer vomits during matches because he avoids chocolate and fizzy drinks. (Goal)

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo apparently had a bet with his Real Madrid team-mates that he would win La Liga's Golden Boot - when Messi was 11 goals ahead of him. (Marca)

Brazil will use Tottenham's training facilities as part of their preparation for this summer's World Cup in Russia. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham, Leicester and former club Southampton are all interested in signing Luke Shaw, who was taken off at half-time in the 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton on Saturday, if he leaves Manchester United. (Star)

Some Manchester United players believe 22-year-old Shaw, who has been capped seven times by England, is being "bullied" by manager Jose Mourinho after being singled out for criticism following the Brighton game. (Telegraph)

As many as 10 Manchester United first-team players - including 36-year-old former England midfielder Michael Carrick, who is retiring, out-of-contract Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 30, and ex-Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 36 - could leave Old Trafford this summer. (Express)

Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam, 32, has apologised to manager Paul Lambert and his team-mates for his sending off against Everton but the Potters boss has warned his relegation-threatened players that they "can't keep making mistakes". (Times - subscription required)