BBC Sport - Sport Relief 2018: How depression drove Debbie to take on the Mother Of All Challenges
How depression drove Debbie to take on the Mother Of All Challenges
- From the section Sport
50-year-old mum Debbie explains to Alex Jones how experiencing severe depression made her determined to take on Sport Relief's Mother Of All Challenges - five days of gruelling challenges to raise life-changing money and awareness of important issues around maternal health.
To hear more from Debbie and the other mums on how they got on, listen to Darren Campbell's Get Inspired show on BBC Radio 5 live.