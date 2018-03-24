Football gossip: Pogba, Varane, Conte, Salah, Tuchel, Bellerin

Manchester United are ready to sell 25-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba - their record signing. Among their targets are Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane, 24, and German midfielder Toni Kroos, 28, Paris St Germain's Brazilian defender Marquinhos, 23, and Italian midfielder Marco Verratti 25, and Juventus' 27-year-old Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho does not think 'player power' will get him the sack at Old Trafford. (Mail on Sunday)

Paris St-Germain have opened talks with Antonio Conte's representatives about the Italian manager moving to the French capital from Chelsea this summer. (Guardian)

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 25, is ready to rebuff Real Madrid and is expected to be offered a £200,000-per-week contract at Anfield. (Sunday Mirror)

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has turned down the Bayern Munich job because he is in negotiations with Arsenal. (Bild - in German)

Hector Bellerin's agent says the Spain defender is happy at Arsenal and no offer has been made for the 23-year-old. (CRC via Sky Sports)

Albanian defender Elseid Hysaj has told Napoli a club is prepared to meet his 50m euro (£43.7m) release clause. The 24-year-old is a target for both Arsenal and Manchester United. (Tuttosport via Talksport)

Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom, 26, is not considering a move to Leeds United, or anywhere else, until the Tykes are safe from relegation. (Leeds Live)

Croatian former QPR and Tottenham midfielder Niko Kranjcar, 33, says he has "options on the table" after leaving Scottish Premiership side Rangers. (GetWestLondon)

Manchester United say the reason Chile forward Alexis Sanchez was pictured eating alone at the club's training ground was because he had stayed on for extra shooting practice. (Star on Sunday)

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has been allowed to leave Spain's squad for "personal reasons". (Independent)