Football gossip: Tuchel, Can, Griezmann, Sinclair, De Vrij, Foden, Sancho

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel will replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager this summer. (Kicker - in German)

Alternatively, Tuchel will not join Arsenal but Paris St-Germain instead, although Chelsea are also still interested in his services. (Sportbuzzer - in German)

Barcelona representatives will meet their Atletico Madrid counterparts in the next few days as they seek to complete a deal for 27-year-old France forward Antoine Griezmann. (Sport - in Spanish)

Liverpool's 24-year-old German midfielder Emre Can will leave the club on a free transfer - with Manchester City and Juventus interested - unless the Reds improve his salary to £200,000 a week. (Sun)

Manchester United are interested in Celtic's 20-year-old Scotland defender Kieran Tierney. (Daily Record)

Inter Milan have beaten Manchester City and Barcelona to the signing of 26-year-old Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij, who will join from Lazio on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Manchester City's 17-year-old midfielder Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old forward Jadon Sancho were dropped from England's European Under-19 Championship qualifying win over Latvia on Saturday because they turned up late for training. (Telegraph)

Brighton and Bournemouth are both interested in Celtic's 29-year-old English forward Scott Sinclair. (Mail)

Swansea are keen to turn the loan signing of 29-year-old Wales midfielder Andy King from Leicester into a permanent deal if they avoid relegation. (Mirror)

Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea says the ball for this summer's World Cup is "really strange" and "could have been made better". (AS)

Premier League clubs will delay the implementation of VAR for another season when they vote on the issue on 13 April. (Mirror)

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min believes Spurs team-mate Harry Kane is the best player in the world. (Sky Sports)

Up to 42,000 fans are expected to attend Spain's open training session at the Wanda Metropolitano - Atletico Madrid's ground - on Monday. (AS)

Montpellier jokingly called for the FBI and French Ligue 1 to investigate why they have not been awarded a penalty for a year. (Montpellier HSC on Twitter)