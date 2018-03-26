World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

From the section

A selection of some of the most visual sport photographs taken from around the world this week:

Cape Town, South Africa, 20 March: The lead peloton ride into the sunshine on Table Mountain during the second stage of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic, often referred to as the 'Tour de France' of mountain biking. The race sees 1,200 professional and amateur riders take on a distance of over 658km and climb more than 13,530 metres during eight stages. (EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook)

Melbourne, Australia, 23 March: Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz prepares to leave the Renault garage during the first practice session for the 2018 Australian Grand Prix. The Spaniard finished 10th in the race, 45.72 seconds behind eventual winner Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari. (EPA-EFE/Diego Azubel)

Mont Gond, Switzerland, 21 March: French snowboarder Tiphanie Perrotin in action during the women's snowboard event at the Nendaz Freeride skiing and snowboard competition. The 29-year-old finished second in the Freeride World Tour Qualifier event.

Cape Town, South Africa, 24 March: Australia captain Steve Smith (right) and batsman Cameron Bancroft speak to the press after day three of the third Test between South Africa and Australia. Bancroft admitted to attempting to change the condition of the ball by rubbing yellow tape against it. Smith was subsequently banned. (Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, Australia, 24 March: Jed Anderson is tackled by Sam Day in a rain-soaked round-one Australian Football League match between the Gold Coast Suns and the North Melbourne Kangaroos. The Suns claimed their first victory under new coach Stuart Dew, 7.15 (55) — 5.9 (39). (Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Mortlake, London, England, 24 March: Members of the Cambridge University women's crew take a moment to celebrate after winning the women's boat race on the River Thames against Oxford University. The Cambridge men's team were also successful, finishing comfortably ahead of Oxford to take their advantage in the famous race to 83-80. (EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga)

Sydney, Australia, 24 March: Christian Reith rides The Pinnacleto to victory in race two of Golden Slipper Day at Rosehill Gardens. The showpiece day at the Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival features five top-level races with a prize pool of over $7m Australian dollars. (Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Brooklyn, New York, USA, 25 March: Cleveland Cavaliers' forward LeBron James grimaces after a foul call against him in the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Cavaliers would go on to win the game 121-114 with James scoring 37 points. (EPA-EFE/Peter Foley/Shuttershock)

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 24 March: A rider performs during the BMX freestyle parc pro final, a two-day event for the launch of the 2018 FISE World Series tour. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)

Martinsville, Virginia, USA, 24 March: Ben Rhodes, driver of the number 41 Ford, leads Matt Crafton in the number 88 Ford at the start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway (Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

Where next?