England mascot son was true hero - Thomas

TV presenter Simon Thomas has told BBC Radio 5 live he is proud and grateful to the Football Association after his son walked out as an England mascot at Wembley.

In November, Sky Sports host Thomas' wife Gemma died, just three days after she'd been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Speaking to Sam Walker, Simon said it was a bittersweet experience because he knew Gemma would have been so proud of 8-year-old Ethan.

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by bereavement BBC Action Line has details of organisations which can offer advice and support.

