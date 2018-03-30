BBC Sport - Charlie Adam, Alex Bruce and Stephen Warnock discuss the use of snus in football

Snus use in football is big - Adam

  • From the section Sport

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam says use of the stimulant snus is "big in the game".

A Daily Mail investigation claims use of the tobacco pouches is prevalent among young footballers.

The sale of snus has been illegal in the UK since 1992, and it is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's watchlist, though it is not banned for enhancing performance.

"It's big in the game, not just Premier League," said Adam. "League One, League Two, the Championship, Scotland. It's come in from Scandinavia and a lot of players are using it."

This clip first appeared on 5 live Sport, Friday 30 March 2018.

Top videos

Video

Snus use in football is big - Adam

  • From the section Sport
Video

Joshua & Parker weigh in on eve of fight

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'The voice!' Lingard reacts to old interview

Video

Tampering and tears - Australia's week of woe

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Smith breaks down in news conference

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This Country star's Premier League predictions

Video

The teenage weightlifter defying a stereotype

  • From the section Wales
Video

What's happened to Australia trio sends message to world cricket - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories