Football gossip: Morata, Conte, Pochettino, Bale, Meyer, Lascelles

Real Madrid could attempt to take Spain striker Alvaro Morata back to the Bernabeu this summer following the 25-year-old's move to Chelsea last July for a club record £60m. (Express)

Manchester United will sacrifice France forward Anthony Martial, 22, in order to buy Real Madrid and Wales international Gareth Bale, 28, this summer. (Mirror)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted he isn't sure whether he will be at Stamford Bridge next season. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are targeting Tottenham's Argentine boss Mauricio Pochettino, 46, to replace the 48-year-old Italian if he fails to see out the final year of his contract. (Sun)

The Blues will make a £30m move for Newcastle captain and English defender Jamaal Lascelles, 24, after being impressed by his leadership skills. (Mirror)

Schalke have confirmed German international midfielder Max Meyer will leave the club this summer, with Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly keen on the 22-year-old. (Sun)

Arsenal are also monitoring 18-year-old Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who was in action for the Netherlands against England last week. (Mirror)

England manager Gareth Southgate will reportedly favour either Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford or Stoke's Jack Butland, with Tom Heaton or Nick Pope taking the third spot ahead of West Ham loanee Joe Hart in the World Cup squad. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace defender and Senegal international Pape Souare, 27, has been forced to enter into a voluntary insolvency arrangement. (Daily Mail)