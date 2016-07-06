Sport on the BBC: Best of this week's TV & radio coverage

Follow all the action from the 2018 Masters across BBC TV, radio, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Tuesday, 3 April

Follow live coverage of the quarter-finals of the Champions League as Juventus take on Real Madrid on BBC Radio 5 live, and listen to live commentary as Great Britain's women's ice hockey team continue their World Championship campaign on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

12:00-13:00, Golf - Review of the 2017 Masters, BBC Two

13:00-13:45, Rugby league - The Super League Show, BBC Two (repeated 19:00-21:15, BBC Red Button)

15:25-18:30, Ice hockey - Great Britain v Mexico, Women's Ice Hockey World Championships, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

19:45-22:30, Football - Juventus v Real Madrid, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 19:00)

Wednesday, 4 April

Follow live coverage of the 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on BBC One, Red Button and online, and listen live to the Champions League quarter-final first leg as Liverpool host Manchester City on BBC Radio 5 live.

Commonwealth Games

10:30-13:30 - Opening Ceremony, BBC One (10:30-13:30, BBC Red Button and online; repeated 13:30-16:30, BBC Red Button)

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games, BBC Two (repeated 22:00-23:00, BBC Red Button)

Other Sport

18:55-22:00, Ice hockey - Slovenia v Great Britain, Women's Ice Hockey World Championships, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

19:45-22:00, Football - Liverpool v Manchester City, Champions League quarter-final, BBC Radio 5 live (Build up from 18:30)

22:00-22:30, Football social, BBC Radio 5 live

23:15-23:45, Golf - Masters 2018 preview, BBC Two

23:15-00:15, Lenny Henry: The Commonwealth Kid, BBC One (23:40-00:40, BBC One Wales)

Thursday, 5 April

Follow live coverage on BBC One as the opening day of competition gets under way at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, with gymnastics, swimming and netball among the sports on show, while the Masters at Augusta starts with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

Commonwealth Games

00:15-06:00 & 09:15-13:00, BBC One (00:45-02:30, BBC One Wales)

00:00-14:00, BBC Red Button and online

06:00-09:15 & 13:00-17:15, BBC Two

18:30-20:00, Today at the Games, BBC Two

20:00-21:00, Commonwealth Games Extra, BBC Four

14:00-00:00, Replays, BBC Red Button and online

Other Sport

19:00-20:00, 5 live Sport, BBC Radio 5 live

20:00-20:30, Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix Preview, BBC Radio 5 live

21:00-22:00, Golf - The Masters: Day one, BBC Radio 5 live (coverage continues 22:00-01:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)

22:00 - 22:30, Football - The Premier League Show, BBC Two

Friday, 6 April

Follow live Formula 1 action from the Bahrain Grand Prix across BBC radio and British swimmer Adam Peaty takes to the water as day two of the 2018 Commonwealth Games from Australia's Gold Coast gets under way, and watch England's men's hockey team begin their campaign against Malaysia.

Commonwealth Games

00:15-06:00 & 09:15-13:00, BBC One

00:00-14:00, BBC Red Button and online

06:00-09:15 & 13:00-17:15, BBC Two

23:25-23:55, Today at the Games, BBC One (18:30-19:00, BBC Red Button)

14:00-18:30, 19:00-00:00, Replays, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

Other Sport

11:55-13:35, Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, first practice, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:00-14:00, The Friday Sports Panel, BBC Radio 5 live

15:25-18:30, Ice hockey - Netherlands v Great Britain, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

15:55-17:35, Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, second practice, BBC Sport online

17:45-18:45, Golf - Masters highlights, BBC Two

18:45-21:00, Football - England Women v Wales Women, World Cup Qualifier, BBC Two (not available in Northern Ireland)

19:00-22:00, Rugby league - St Helens v Hull FC, Super League, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

19:00-21:00, Golf - The Masters: Day two, BBC Radio 5 live (continues 22:00-01:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)

Saturday, 7 April

Follow live coverage of the 2018 Masters and Commonwealth Games across BBC TV and online, plus listen to build-up, commentary and reaction of Manchester City v Manchester United on BBC Radio 5 live.

Commonwealth Games

23:55-06:00, 10:00-12:00 & 14:15-16:30, BBC One (coverage starts late Friday night)

00:00-14:30, BBC Red Button and online

06:00-10:05 & 12:00-14:15, BBC Two

18:00-19:30, Today at the Games, BBC Two (not in Northern Ireland)

20:00-21:00, Commonwealth Games Extra, BBC Four

14:30-19:30, Replays, BBC Red Button and online

Other sports

05:00-05:30, Boxing - 5 live Boxing with Costello and Bunce, BBC Radio 5 live

09:00-11:00, The Danny Baker Show, BBC Radio 5 live

10:55-12:55, Cricket - Somerset v Ireland, warm-up match, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (coverage continues 14:05-15:55 and 17:05-18:30)

11:00-12:00, Fighting Talk, BBC Radio 5 live

12:00-13:00, Football - Football Focus, BBC One

12:55-14:05, Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, final practice, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:15-14:15, Golf - Masters highlights, BBC One

14:30-17:30, Football - Final Score, BBC Red Button and online

15:00-17:00, Football - Premier League commentary, BBC Radio 5 live

15:55-17:05, Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, qualifying, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:30-17:15, Football - Final Score, BBC One (not in Scotland; 16:30-17:00, BBC One NI)

16:30-17:15, Football - Sportscene Results, BBC One Scotland

17:00-17:15, Football - Final Score from NI, BBC One NI

17:00-17:30, Sports Report, BBC Radio 5 live

17:30-19:30, Football - Manchester City v Manchester Untied, Premier League, BBC Radio 5 live

17:30-00:00, Golf - The Masters: Day three, extra coverage, BBC Red Button and online

19:30-21:00, Football - 606, phone-in, BBC Radio 5 live

19:30-00:00, Golf - The Masters: Day three, BBC Two (21:00-00:30, BBC Radio 5 live)

22:30-23:55, Football - Match of the Day, BBC One

Sunday, 8 April

Follow all the drama from the conclusion of the 2018 Masters on BBC Two and the BBC Red Button, while on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra listen to live commentary of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Commonwealth Games

23:30-06:00, 09:15-13:00, BBC One (coverage starts late Saturday night; 00:00-06:00, BBC One Scotland)

00:00-14:00, BBC Red Button and online

06:00-09:15, 13:00-17:15, BBC Two

18:30-20:00, Today at the Games, BBC Two

20:00-21:00, Commonwealth Games Extra, BBC Four

14:00-00:00, Replays, BBC Red Button and online

Other sports

07:30-09:00, Football - Match of the Day (repeat), BBC One

09:00-10:00, Sportsweek, BBC Radio 5 live

10:55-16:00, Cricket - Somerset v Ireland, warm-up match, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

12:00-16:00, Football - Premier League updates, BBC Radio 5 live

16:00-19:00, Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, race, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:30-18:30, Football - Chelsea v West Ham, Premier League, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 16:00)

17:30-00:00, Golf - The Masters: Final day, extra coverage, BBC Red Button and online

18:30-20:00, Football - 606, phone-in, BBC Radio 5 live

18:30-00:00, Golf - The Masters: Final day, BBC Two (20:00-01:00, BBC Radio 5 live)

22:30-23:30, Football - Match of the Day 2, BBC One (23:30-00:30, BBC One Scotland)

Monday, 9 April

Follow live coverage of the Commonwealth Games across BBC TV and online as Great Britain's Adam Peaty competes in the men's 50m breaststroke.

Commonwealth Games

23:55-06:00, 09:15-13:00, BBC One (coverage starts late Sunday night; 00:30-06:00, BBC One Scotland)

00:00-14:00, BBC Red Button and online

06:00-09:15, 13:00-17:15, BBC Two

18:30-20:00, Today at the Games, BBC Two

20:00-21:00, Commonwealth Games Extra, BBC Four

14:00-00:00, Replays, BBC Red Button and online

Other sports

04:30-05:00, Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix review, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-20:00, The Monday Night Club, BBC Radio 5 live

22:00-22:30, Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy, BBC Radio 5 live

Tuesday, 10 April

Follow live football coverage of the Champions League quarter-finals on BBC Radio 5 live and watch the latest action from the Commonwealth Games on BBC TV and online as Wales' 11-year-old table tennis player Anna Hursey makes her debut.

Commonwealth Games

00:15-06:00, 09:15-13:00, BBC One

00:00-14:00, BBC Red Button and online

06:00-09:15, 13:00-17:15, BBC Two

18:30-20:00, Today at the Games, BBC Two

20:00-21:00, Commonwealth Games Extra, BBC Four

14:00-19:00, 22:30-00:00, Replays, BBC Red Button and online

Other sports

19:00-22:30, Football - 5 live Final Score, BBC Red Button and online

19:00-22:30, Football - Champions League quarter-finals, BBC Radio 5 live

00:15-01:00, Rugby league - The Super League Show, BBC Two

