Football gossip: Fellaini, Fred, Cresswell, Ribery, Robben

Liverpool have drawn up a three-year deal for Manchester United and Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini, with Paris St-Germain and Monaco also interested in the 30-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manchester United are hoping to beat rivals Manchester City to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk and Brazil midfielder Fred, 25, this summer. (Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City were offered Paul Pogba in January to get back at the France midfielder's agent Mino Raiola. (Mirror)

Mourinho was struck by a pound coin thrown from the crowd during Manchester United's derby victory over City on Saturday, but the Portuguese did not report the incident. (Star)

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen says there have been arguments in the dressing room over whether he or Harry Kane got the final touch on Spurs' second goal against Stoke on Saturday. (Independent)

Everton want to make a £25m summer move for West Ham and England left-back Aaron Cresswell, 28. (Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday's 19-year-old forward George Hirst, son of ex-Owls striker David, is set to joining Manchester United, with the Championship side due compensation for the move. (Mirror)

Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven say Everton have made an approach for their director of football Marcel Brands. (Sky Sports)

Bayern Munich will offer new contracts to Frenchman Franck Ribery, 35, and Dutchman Arjen Robben, 34, with their current deals expiring at the end of the season. (Bild - in German)

Former QPR midfielder Stephane Mbia, 31, is primed for a move to Major League Soccer side Atlanta United on a free transfer. (ESPN)