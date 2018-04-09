Football gossip: Conte, Tuchel, Fellaini, Rashford, Hernandez

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's job is under threat again and the Italian could leave his role before the end of the season. (Mail)

German coach Thomas Tuchel, a target for Arsenal and Chelsea, has signed a two-year deal to become the new manager of French side Paris St-Germain from next season. (Sportbuzzer - in German)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, 20, is becoming disillusioned at his lack of game time at Old Trafford and may leave the club next season. (Mirror)

Liverpool are not interested in signing midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 29, from Manchester United, but PSG remain interested in the Belgium international. (Mail)

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Ligue 1 leaders PSG have both asked Chelsea to keep them informed if 22-year-old winger Kenedy becomes available for transfer. The Brazilian is currently on-loan at Newcastle. (Sky Sports)

Watford have beaten Arsenal and Tottenham to the £1.5m signing of England youth international Ben Wilmot, 18, from League Two side Stevenage. (Sun)

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez, 29, is ready to leave the club this summer as the Mexico international is in search of regular first-team football. (Mirror)

RB Leipzig's 19-year-old French defender Dayot Upamecano says he "dreams of" playing for Real Madrid, Barcelona or ​​Manchester United one day. (Telefoot - in French)

Championship promotion challengers Aston Villa are monitoring West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore, 28, who is hoping to make England's World Cup squad. (Mail)

West Brom could lose 28-year-old striker Salomon Rondon if they are relegated as the Venezuelan has a £16.5m release clause in his contract. (Mirror)