Football gossip: Herrera, Gomes, Bale, Hazard, Allardyce, Bafounta

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera does not know if he will renew his deal at Old Trafford. The Spaniard, 28, is contracted to the Premier League side until 2019. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Tottenham and West Ham are both pushing to sign Barcelona's 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes. (Sport)

Everton want to sign Nante's 16-year-old French midfielder Kamal Bafounta. (L'Equipe - in French)

Gareth Bale was unhappy to be substituted at half-time in Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to Juventus, but the 28-year-old Wales forward still wants to stay at the La Liga club. (Mail)

Manchester City could be prepared to share Etihad Stadium with Manchester United if plans to redevelop Old Trafford went ahead. (Sun)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's future at the club could depend on his side beating Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-finals. (Telegraph)

Newcastle are interested in Sunderland's Swedish striker Joel Asoro, 18, and 19-year-old English forward Josh Maja. Both players are out of contract at the Stadium of Light next summer. (Mail)

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez says the club will be "exceeding expectations" by finishing 10th this season. (Northern Echo)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce insists there are no problems between him and 32-year-old former England forward Wayne Rooney. (Mail)

Allardyce says the "biggest and hardest job" the club has at the moment is "moving players out and bringing players in", and that will be especially complicated by the World Cup taking place this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea's Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard, 27, says he has been unhappy with his recent form. (Evening Standard)

Fifa is proposing to revamp the Club World Cup, turning it into a competition held once every four years featuring 31 matches. (Reuters)