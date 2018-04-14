Football gossip: Mbappe, Lewandowski, Maguire, Tierney, Alcantra, Allardyce

Manchester City will make a move for Paris St-Germain's 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe if the Ligue 1 club are found to have broken Financial Fair Play rules. The France international joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in August. (Sunday Mirror)

City also want to sign Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 27, who played under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona. (Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea are interested in Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski, 25. Real Madrid are also considering bringing the Pole to the club. (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester United are considering a summer move for Leicester City's 25-year-old England defender Harry Maguire. (Sunday People)

United boss Jose Mourinho is also interested in Celtic's 20-year-old Scotland defender Kieran Tierney. (ESPN)

Ups, downs & the race for Europe All you need to know about the battles for promotion and relegation in England and Scotland...

Liverpool are set to sign England Under-17 striker Bobby Duncan, who is the cousin of former captain Steven Gerrard and involved in the Manchester City academy set-up. (Sunday Sun)

Everton will link up with agent Mino Raiola to improve their recruitment in the summer. The change of personnel will also see the departure of manager Sam Allardyce and director of football Steve Walsh. (Sunday Mirror)

Allardyce says his time at the club has already been a success, after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Swansea saw then move to ninth in the Premier League. (Sky Sports)

West Ham want to sign Nice striker Alassane Plea, but the 25-year-old Frenchman will cost the club £25m. (Sun on Sunday)

Juventus are close to agreeing a deal to sign 28-year-old Italian defender Matteo Darmian from Manchester United. (Tuttosport, via Sun on Sunday)

Bordeaux winger Malcom has said Paris St-Germain is his dream club. The 21-year-old Brazilian was previously linked with a move to Tottenham.(Le10Sport - in French)

Liverpool are to give 19-year-old English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold an improved contract. (Sunday People)

Atletico Madrid's general manager Clemente Villaverde says that no-one has enquired about forward Antoine Griezmann. The 27-year-old Frenchman has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Chelsea. (FourFourTwo)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he has always wanted Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny to stay with the club, adding that the 25-year-old was starting to show his best form. (Independent)