BBC Sport - Grand National: Commentary of closing stages of thrilling race
Listen again to thrilling Grand National finish
Listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary of the closing stages of the Grand National, won by Tiger Roll in a photo finish despite a late surge by Pleasant Company.
Commentary by Matt Hill.
This clip first appeared on 5 live Sport on Saturday 14 April, 2018.
