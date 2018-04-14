BBC Sport - Grand National: Commentary of closing stages of thrilling race

Listen again to thrilling Grand National finish

Listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary of the closing stages of the Grand National, won by Tiger Roll in a photo finish despite a late surge by Pleasant Company.

Commentary by Matt Hill.

This clip first appeared on 5 live Sport on Saturday 14 April, 2018.

