Sean Smith: Raiders player faces seven years in jail after assault charge

Veteran NFL player Sean Smith is facing seven years in jail after being charged with assault and battery, Los Angeles police say.

The 6'3" Oakland Raiders cornerback is accused of beating and stomping on his sister's boyfriend in the LA suburb of Pasadena in July.

The 30-year-old has played eight NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and the Raiders.

He is due to appear in court to face the charges on 29 September.

Prosecutors say Smith is facing two counts of felony - assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said: "We are looking into the matter to understand the facts."

Smith started 15 games for Oakland last year.

The maximum prison sentence for the felony charges is seven years.