San Francisco 49ers: Katie Sowers comes out publicly as NFL's first openly coach

Sowers is only the second full-time female coach in the NFL

San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers has become the first openly gay coach in the NFL.

Sowers, 31, who is only the second full-time female coach in the NFL, came out to her family while in college.

She hopes speaking out will "create an environment" to help other LGBT people in the NFL to "feel comfortable".

"No matter what you do in life, one of the most important things is to be true to who you are," said Sowers, who is an offensive assistant with the 49ers.

Sowers told Outsports: "There are so many people who identify as LGBT in the NFL, as in any business, that do not feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation.

"The more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, the more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day."