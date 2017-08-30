NFL: BBC to show coverage of new 2017-18 season

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Flea flicker' helps Patriots to Super Bowl

The BBC will have coverage of the 2017-18 NFL season, starting on Friday with the return of The NFL Show.

As part of a new partnership between the NFL and the BBC, there will be exclusive live coverage of two games.

They are New Orleans Saints against Miami Dolphins at Wembley (14:30 BST) on 1 October and Minnesota Vikings against Cleveland Browns at Twickenham on 29 October (13:30 GMT).

There is also live coverage of Super Bowl LII on 4 February 2018.

Coverage of the 2017 season begins with The NFL Show on Friday, which will preview the race to Super Bowl LII at 23:40 BST on BBC One, with a repeat at 06:45 BST on Saturday on BBC Two.

The NFL Show will run throughout the season on BBC One, either on Friday or Saturday nights, with NFL This Week rounding up all the action on Tuesdays on BBC Two, beginning on 12 September at 23:45 BST.

All of the shows will be available to view on BBC iPlayer.

Once again, Mark Chapman will host the the shows, which combine the best of the NFL action plus analysis.

Alongside him will be former New York Giants defensive back Jason Bell and two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora.

In addition to the matches at Wembley and Twickenham, the BBC will also air highlights of the Baltimore Ravens against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley on 24 September and the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham on 22 October.

The season will culminate in live coverage of Super Bowl LII from Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4, 2018.