BBC Sport - NFL players play proper football: Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens & many more...

NFL players play 'proper football'

Ahead of the new NFL season star names including Tyrann Mathieu, Brandon Williams and Kenny Stills try their hand at 'proper football' in a one-off match in London.

It's the London Allstars vs Too Legit To Quit - who will come out on top?

Watch the NFL Show on Saturday 9 September, 23.55 BST on BBC One.

WATCH MORE: Funniest moments from The NFL Show

READ MORE: BBC to show coverage of new 2017-18 season

