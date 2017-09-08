BBC Sport - NFL: Kareem Hunt makes sensational debut for Kansas City Chiefs
Rookie running back Kareem Hunt makes a sensational debut for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 42-27 win over defending champions the New England Patriots. The 22-year-old registered three touchdowns and ran a total of 246 yards.
