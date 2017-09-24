NFL players protest during national anthem after President Trump comments 24 Sep From the section American football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/american-football/41381664 Read more about sharing. Indianapolis Colts players knelt during the national anthem before their game against the Cleveland Browns Buffalo Bills players knelt and placed their hands on each other's shoulders in a show of solidarity Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans knelt before the match against Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos released a statement saying they were "proud, appreciative and grateful" for their players following their protest Fans knelt before the Minnesota Vikings game in Minneapolis. The hashtag #TakeAKnee has been used on social media Members of the New England Patriots knelt before their game against the Houston Texans The gesture is defiance of US President Donald Trump's suggestion that those who protest during the anthem should be fired