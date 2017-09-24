NFL players protest during national anthem after President Trump comments

Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts players knelt during the national anthem before their game against the Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos
Buffalo Bills players knelt and placed their hands on each other's shoulders in a show of solidarity
DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans knelt before the match against Minnesota Vikings
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos released a statement saying they were "proud, appreciative and grateful" for their players following their protest
Fans at Minneapolis
Fans knelt before the Minnesota Vikings game in Minneapolis. The hashtag #TakeAKnee has been used on social media
New England Patriots
Members of the New England Patriots knelt before their game against the Houston Texans
Denver Broncos
The gesture is defiance of US President Donald Trump's suggestion that those who protest during the anthem should be fired

