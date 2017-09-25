BBC Sport - NFL: Philadelphia, Atlanta, New England & Chicago win in dramatic style
Watch: Dramatic finishes in four NFL games
Watch how the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons all won their NFL games in dramatic fashion on Sunday.
Eagles' rookie kicker Jake Elliott kicked a last-second 61-yard field goal to beat the New York Giants, Tom Brady pulled off a heroic throw for New England against Houston, Chicago managed a shock win over Pittsburgh in overtime and Atlanta were controversially saved by the bell in Detroit.
