Watch how the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons all won their NFL games in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Eagles' rookie kicker Jake Elliott kicked a last-second 61-yard field goal to beat the New York Giants, Tom Brady pulled off a heroic throw for New England against Houston, Chicago managed a shock win over Pittsburgh in overtime and Atlanta were controversially saved by the bell in Detroit.

