BBC Sport - NFL: Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant carries five defenders over for touchdown
Bryant takes on five defenders for touchdown
- From the section American football
Dez Bryant of the Dallas Cowboys carries five defenders into the end zone for a touchdown in his team's 28-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.
Watch NFL This Week, Tuesday 26 September at 23:45 BST on BBC Two.
Available UK users only.