BBC Sport - NFL: Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant carries five defenders over for touchdown

Bryant takes on five defenders for touchdown

Dez Bryant of the Dallas Cowboys carries five defenders into the end zone for a touchdown in his team's 28-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys players and owner Jerry Jones take a knee before national anthem

Watch NFL This Week, Tuesday 26 September at 23:45 BST on BBC Two.

Available UK users only.

