BBC Sport - NFL: Jordy Nelson scores two touchdowns as Green Bay Packers beat Chicago Bears

Nelson stars as Packers beat Bears

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson scores two touchdowns and makes another stunning 58-yard reception to help his team to a 35-14 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

