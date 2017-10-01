Saints beat Dolphins at Wembley amid more anthem protests

New Orleans Saints last won the Super Bowl in 2009

New Orleans Saints defeated Miami Dolphins 20-0 after more anthem protests preceded the start of the teams' NFL meeting at Wembley Stadium.

Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara scored the touchdowns as the nominal away team cruised to a comfortable victory.

Three Dolphins - Julius Thomas, Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills - kneeled during the American anthem in defiance of US President Donald Trump.

The Saints squad kneeled before, but stood while the anthem was played.

New Orleans owner Tom Benson had told his players earlier this week that they should stand as the national anthem is "a powerful symbol we must respect".

The protests, which began last year as San Francisco's Colin Kaepernick highlighted the treatment of black Americans in the United States, were less prominent than at last weekend's Wembley match.

Then, in the first of four International Series matches to be staged in England this year, more than 20 players and staff from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens did not stand.

President Trump tweeted on Saturday evening, reiterating his disapproval of the protests. He has previously called for NFL owners to fire players who take part.

The match - watched by 84,423 fans - never really got going.

After a first half littered with penalties, only a Wil Lutz field goal separated the teams.

But the Saints stretched away in the second through Thomas' powerful run and Kamara's dart into the endzone from Drew Brees' shovel pass.

The New Orleans Saints, including coach Sean Payton, made their protest before the anthems

London 2012 and Rio 2016 medallist Tom Daley was interviewed on the pitch prior to kick-off

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry was also in attendance